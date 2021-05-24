Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

