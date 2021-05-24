Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,214 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 132,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,815,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,980,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $127.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

