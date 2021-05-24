S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261,058 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.57% of S&P Global worth $488,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $382.31. 5,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,975. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.09. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $398.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

