Swiss National Bank Has $232.04 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Global Payments worth $232,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $193.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.10. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

