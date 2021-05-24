Swiss National Bank Purchases 18,600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Ecolab worth $224,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CQS US LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 309,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $214.24 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

