Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,019,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Ford Motor worth $183,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

F stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

