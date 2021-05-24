Telsey Advisory Group Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $60.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FL. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

NYSE:FL opened at $60.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after buying an additional 205,795 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after buying an additional 351,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after buying an additional 264,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after buying an additional 92,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

