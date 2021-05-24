Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.13

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 12511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.
TEN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.64.
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,232,124 shares of company stock worth $154,606,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 196.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 442,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
