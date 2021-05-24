Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.13

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 12511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

TEN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get Tenneco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.64.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,232,124 shares of company stock worth $154,606,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 196.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 442,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.