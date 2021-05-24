The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Decreased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,592,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952,638 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 1.8% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.53% of The Charles Schwab worth $625,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,484,607.84. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,328,230 shares of company stock worth $92,610,777 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,675. The firm has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

