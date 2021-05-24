The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Lifted by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,209 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.9% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.62% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $658,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL traded up $5.37 on Monday, hitting $302.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,039. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.89 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

