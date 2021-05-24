The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $345.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

Shares of HD traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.52. The stock had a trading volume of 50,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.84 and its 200 day moving average is $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $341.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

