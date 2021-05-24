The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $315.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

SHW opened at $283.13 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

