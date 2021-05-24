The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 87,480 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $25,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.00 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

