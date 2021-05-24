The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s 6th Largest Position

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 171,700 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 4.0% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $172.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

