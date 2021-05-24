Tokenlon Network Token Hits Market Cap of $70.73 Million (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market capitalization of $70.73 million and approximately $20.90 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00007579 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00063391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.63 or 0.00908919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.75 or 0.09180980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00083383 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Profile

Tokenlon Network Token is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 110,729,070 coins and its circulating supply is 24,830,170 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

