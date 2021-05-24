TrueFeedBack Trading Down 53.5% Over Last 7 Days (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 53.5% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $6.14 million and $195,265.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00063391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.63 or 0.00908919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.75 or 0.09180980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00083383 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

