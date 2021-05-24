Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.43.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,971. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.09.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $2,778,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $3,986,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.