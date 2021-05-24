Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,971. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $2,778,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $3,986,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

