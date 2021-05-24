University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Acquires New Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 224,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,000. Beam Therapeutics comprises approximately 10.5% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned about 0.36% of Beam Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEAM stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,049. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

