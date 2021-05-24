University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Buys New Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,191,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,050,000. Accolade accounts for about 31.7% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned about 2.15% of Accolade as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCD. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth about $2,493,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 186,926 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.90. 8,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,042. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -15.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

