University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Invests $1.35 Million in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Denali Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.8% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $139,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $102,642.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,526. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of DNLI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,823. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.10 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

