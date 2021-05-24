University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Takes Position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 847,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,774,000. Codiak BioSciences accounts for 7.5% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned approximately 3.85% of Codiak BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,933,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $10,767,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $3,046,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDAK shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:CDAK traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $19.59. 521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $431.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. On average, research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

