Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

Shares of VO traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.87. 4,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,582. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $153.30 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

