Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $19.55

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $20.13. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 101 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -6.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,299,417.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $613,648.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

