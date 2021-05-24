Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.28. Verastem shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 11,027 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $589.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 166.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Verastem by 39.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

