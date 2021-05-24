Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.54. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

VINP has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $712.83 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,189,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

