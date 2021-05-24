Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.