Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trisura Group (TSU)

Trisura Group (TSE: TSU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$158.00.

5/6/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$119.00 to C$159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$177.00 to C$205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$135.00.

4/27/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSU traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$156.08. The company had a trading volume of 99,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,537. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$47.98 and a 1-year high of C$157.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 37.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

