White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $384.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,169. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.