White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VOE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,942. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

