White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20,507.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 60,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

