White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 182,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.80. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,641. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $178.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average of $154.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

