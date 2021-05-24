White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,551 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

