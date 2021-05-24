White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,307,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.00. 90,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,383. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $242.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

