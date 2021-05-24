White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.67. 10,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

