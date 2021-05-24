Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Raised by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up 0.8% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 452.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $3.51 on Monday, hitting $113.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,337. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.48 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,897 shares of company stock worth $70,785,192 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

