Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up approximately 2.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZG traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.64. 2,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,430. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 696.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.36.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

