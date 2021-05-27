4NEW (KWATT) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $50,063.63 and $3,581.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00966545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.09699883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00093424 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

