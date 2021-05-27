ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded at HSBC

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $34.16. 2,677,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,044. ABB has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

