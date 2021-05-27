Abyss Trading Up 12.1% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. Abyss has a market cap of $10.64 million and $663,503.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00966545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.09699883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00093424 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

