Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.
NASDAQ ACCD traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,554. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -17.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,598 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $54,050,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Accolade by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after buying an additional 1,175,813 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,847,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.