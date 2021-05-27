Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,554. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -17.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,598 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $54,050,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Accolade by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after buying an additional 1,175,813 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,847,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.