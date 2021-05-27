Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Hits $2.45 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,105.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.70 or 0.07124265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $742.25 or 0.01947897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00503607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00196790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.00651193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00477745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00389487 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.