Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $176.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00296758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,534,376,583 coins and its circulating supply is 3,055,395,842 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.