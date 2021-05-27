Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Sells $310,114.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $310,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.71. 1,505,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,225. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 111.29. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after acquiring an additional 953,033 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after buying an additional 838,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

