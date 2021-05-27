Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $232,183.65 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $232,183.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.29.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,384,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 325,894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 708.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 538,252 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 87,514.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 636,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
