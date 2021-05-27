Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $232,183.65 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $232,183.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.29.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,384,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 325,894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 708.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 538,252 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 87,514.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 636,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

