Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells $108,130.00 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.98. 1,465,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -101.29 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

