Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 2,350,000 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.18. 4,026,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,675. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.