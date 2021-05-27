AMEPAY (AME) Price Reaches $0.0382

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $241,969.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00343655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00186055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036585 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.55 or 0.00818080 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

