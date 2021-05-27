Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 27th (ABB, ACCD, CBTX, CLPR, CNDT, CRAWA, CRC, CRMT, DAVA, DMTK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 27th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $195.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

