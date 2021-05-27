API3 (API3) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.05 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. API3 has a market capitalization of $53.48 million and approximately $18.05 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00010135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00082539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.27 or 0.00961223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.59 or 0.09648563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00093240 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

