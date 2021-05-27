Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 2,345 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $792,844.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20.

On Monday, March 29th, Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00.

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.12. 393,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,532. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $340.59.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

