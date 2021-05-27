Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 2,345 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $792,844.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20.
- On Monday, March 29th, Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00.
Arista Networks stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.12. 393,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,532. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $340.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
